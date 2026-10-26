Note: AI not boosting productivity or profits in S&P 493
Business
A new note says AI hasn't really boosted business for most industries outside of big tech.
Despite all the hype and heavy investment, companies in the S&P 493 aren't seeing real gains in productivity or profits, unlike tech giants.
Executives question AI spending
With concerns about an "AI bubble" and firms like CoreWeave facing debt worries, many leaders are starting to question if all this spending is worth it.
Even Goldman Sachs's CEO admits they don't need fancy AI models right now, so businesses across sectors are taking a closer look at where their money is going.