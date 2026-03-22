Nothing opens 1st international flagship store in Bengaluru

The store stands out with a 1970s workshop-inspired look: think raw concrete, steel, and lots of glass. Inside, you'll find Nothing 's phones, earbuds, wearables, plus a creator studio and a chill hangout spot with coffee and snacks.

Nothing is betting big on building its community in India

CEO Carl Pei and India President Akis Evangelidis kicked things off at the opening, which drew more than 2,000 visitors on day one.

With a $100 million investment committed for manufacturing in India and plans for more stores globally (Tokyo and New York are next), Nothing is clearly betting big on building its community here.