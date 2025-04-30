Nothing achieves whopping 156% YoY growth in India
What's the story
London-based tech company Nothing has recorded an impressive year-on-year (YoY) growth rate of 156% in India.
The achievement was highlighted by Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak at the launch event for CMF Phone 2 Pro.
The event also saw the unveiling of CMF's latest products, including three new earbuds: Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a.
Market expansion
CMF's growth reflects increasing demand for smartphones
The impressive growth rate of Nothing indicates the rising demand for its smartphones in India.
Notably, this is the fifth consecutive quarter of growth for Nothing in India.
The company has now claimed the title of the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the country due to the overall performance and demand for its products.
CEO's response
Nothing's CEO celebrates company's growth on social media
Nothing CEO Carl Pei took to social media platform X to celebrate the milestone.
He said, "growth compounds. So does belief." Pei thanked those who are supporting the company's journey by adding, "Thank you to everyone building with us. We're just getting started."
The statement emphasizes the company's intention to maintain its growth momentum in the Indian market.