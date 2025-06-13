Nothing Phone (3) to be manufactured in India
What's the story
London-based consumer technology brand, Nothing, has announced that its upcoming smartphone, the Phone (3), will be manufactured in India.
The move is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.
The device will be produced at Nothing's Chennai facility, which currently employs over 500 people with a workforce that is 95% women.
Strategic move
'India has always been a key market for us'
Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President of Nothing, said that India has always been a key market for the company.
He added that every smartphone they've launched so far, including the Phone (1), Phone (2), and CMF models, has been manufactured in India.
This time, with Phone (3), they're not just continuing their local manufacturing efforts but also doubling down on investment in Indian talent and innovation.
Growth strategy
Nothing is also expanding its post-sales service
Along with manufacturing, Nothing is also expanding its post-sales service and retail footprint in India.
The company already has five exclusive service centers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, with more planned for the future.
There are over 330 authorized service centers across India. Additionally, 20 priority desks are in operation.
On the retail front, Nothing's presence has grown from 2,000 stores last year to a whopping 10,000 today.
Scenario
What makes the Phone (3) different?
The Phone (3) is set to be Nothing's first true flagship, arriving nearly two years after the Phone (2).
While official specs are still under wraps, the company has hinted at notable shifts in design and features.
The signature glyph LED system may be replaced by a custom dot-matrix display, echoing gaming-centric devices while staying true to Nothing's minimalist design language.
There's also a stronger emphasis on camera capabilities and software experience, key areas to compete in the premium segment.