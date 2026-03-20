Novartis bets $3bn on breast cancer drug Business Mar 20, 2026

Novartis is making a big move in cancer research, agreeing to buy Pikavation Therapeutics from Synnovation for $2 billion up front (plus up to $1 billion more if things go well).

The main draw? A promising drug called SNV4818, designed for tough-to-treat breast cancers, which is currently being tested in early trials.

If all goes as planned with regulators, the deal should wrap up by mid-2026.