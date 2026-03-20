Novartis bets $3bn on breast cancer drug
Novartis is making a big move in cancer research, agreeing to buy Pikavation Therapeutics from Synnovation for $2 billion up front (plus up to $1 billion more if things go well).
The main draw? A promising drug called SNV4818, designed for tough-to-treat breast cancers, which is currently being tested in early trials.
If all goes as planned with regulators, the deal should wrap up by mid-2026.
SNV4818 could change the game in breast cancer treatment
This isn't just another pharma deal: SNV4818 targets genetic mutations found in about 40% of certain breast cancer patients and aims to reduce side effects common with older treatments.
For anyone interested in medical breakthroughs or the future of personalized medicine, it's a reminder that big investments are still being made to find smarter, less harsh ways to fight cancer.