Novelis to sell China operations to Shenzhen Hongzhi for ₹2490cr

Hindalco's arm, Novelis, is set to sell its Chinese aluminum businesses to Shenzhen Hongzhi Industrial Investment Co for about ₹2,490 crore ($265 million).

The deal covers both Novelis (China) Aluminum Products and Novelis (Shanghai) Aluminum Trading.

There's also a chance for an extra ₹94 crore ($10 million) if certain targets are hit.

The agreement was signed on November 14 and should wrap up within a year, pending approvals.