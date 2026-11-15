Novelis to sell China operations to Shenzhen Hongzhi for ₹2490cr
Hindalco's arm, Novelis, is set to sell its Chinese aluminum businesses to Shenzhen Hongzhi Industrial Investment Co for about ₹2,490 crore ($265 million).
The deal covers both Novelis (China) Aluminum Products and Novelis (Shanghai) Aluminum Trading.
There's also a chance for an extra ₹94 crore ($10 million) if certain targets are hit.
The agreement was signed on November 14 and should wrap up within a year, pending approvals.
Hindalco streamlines portfolio, China units minor
These China units made up just 1% of the company's sales and 2% of its net worth in FY26, so the impact on the company overall is pretty small.
For Hindalco, it's a strategic move, streamlining its portfolio while holding on to its core businesses.