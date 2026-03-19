Novus Loyalty IPO: Issue fully subscribed on Day 3

Retail investors were especially enthusiastic, oversubscribing their portion by 1.38 times, while institutional and non-institutional buyers came in at 89% and 70%. Anchor investors had already picked up a chunk, 11.3 lakh shares for ₹16.5 crore, from names like Bengal Finance and PSEB Alpha Fund on March 16.

Company profile and fresh issue details

Novus Loyalty creates customizable loyalty programs for industries like fintech, e-commerce, FMCG, banking, and real estate: think reward points, cashback deals, digital vouchers, and more to keep customers coming back.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for product upgrades (₹13 crore) and business development and marketing including manpower hiring (₹9.6 crore), with the balance for general corporate purposes and an unidentified inorganic acquisition.

Share allotment will be finalized by March 23.