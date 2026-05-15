NPCI sets UPI cap in Europe at ₹2L per transaction

NPCI raises domestic UPI category limits

The global UPI limit outside Europe stays at ₹10 lakh, so no changes there. You can also use international apps to scan UPI QR codes and pay Indian merchants (pretty handy for travelers).

Back home, NPCI recently bumped up daily limits for things like insurance premiums and travel payments to ₹10 lakh, while credit card bill payments went up to ₹5 lakh per transaction.

Jewelry purchases are still capped at ₹2 lakh, and education payments keep their higher daily limit too.