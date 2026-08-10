NPCI to expand UPI to 15 to 20 countries
Business
NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), the folks behind UPI, is aiming to launch India's popular payment system in 15 to 20 countries over the next decade.
CEO Dilip Asbe says the goal is for UPI to make cross-border payments as easy as it does at home.
NPCI exploring ChatGPT and Gemini integration
UPI already works in nine countries such as Singapore, France, and the UAE, helping people send money easily, especially for person-to-person remittances.
Now, NPCI is targeting places with large Indian communities such as Japan, Malaysia, and Bahrain.
They are also exploring cool tech such as AI integration with ChatGPT and Gemini to make sending money abroad even smoother for India's massive diaspora.