NPCIL begins groundwork at Rawatbhata Rajasthan for RAPP-9 and RAPP-10

Right now, experts are studying the site's geology as part of early groundwork.

These reactors will join a fleet of 10 government-approved indigenous 700 MW PHWRs.

NPCIL plans multi-reactor hubs at a single site to share infrastructure, manpower, and other facilities and reduce costs.

NPCIL already runs 24 reactors and is building seven more, helping India aim for a huge milestone: hitting 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, a big step for cleaner, reliable energy in the future.