NPCIL begins groundwork at Rawatbhata Rajasthan for RAPP-9 and RAPP-10
NPCIL has begun groundwork/geotechnical investigations for proposed RAPP-9 and RAPP-10 at Rawatbhata, Rajasthan.
This move is part of NPCIL's expansion plan to raise its installed capacity from 8.78 GW to 21.98 GW by 2031-32, with the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project alone set to add 1.4 GW.
Experts study Rawatbhata site geology
Right now, experts are studying the site's geology as part of early groundwork.
These reactors will join a fleet of 10 government-approved indigenous 700 MW PHWRs.
NPCIL plans multi-reactor hubs at a single site to share infrastructure, manpower, and other facilities and reduce costs.
NPCIL already runs 24 reactors and is building seven more, helping India aim for a huge milestone: hitting 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, a big step for cleaner, reliable energy in the future.