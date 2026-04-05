NPCIL set for 1st IPO after budget cut to ₹100cr
After more than 15 years of planning, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is getting ready for its first-ever IPO this year.
The government has slashed its financial support for NPCIL in the Budget 2026-27, from ₹3,042 crore down to just ₹100 crore, since the company will soon be raising money from the public instead.
Parliament seeks independent NPCIL cost audit
NPCIL boosted its electricity output in 2024-25 to 56,881 million units, which helped push revenue up to ₹19,880 crore.
But profits before tax were only ₹4,343 crore because costs stayed high, so much so that Parliament wants an independent audit.
Right now, NPCIL runs 24 nuclear plants (with one under maintenance), and the committee called the cost structure a matter of serious concern and asked for an independent performance audit of NPCIL's cost structure.