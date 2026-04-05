NPCIL set for 1st IPO after budget cut to ₹100cr

Parliament seeks independent NPCIL cost audit

NPCIL boosted its electricity output in 2024-25 to 56,881 million units, which helped push revenue up to ₹19,880 crore.

But profits before tax were only ₹4,343 crore because costs stayed high, so much so that Parliament wants an independent audit.

Right now, NPCIL runs 24 nuclear plants (with one under maintenance), and the committee called the cost structure a matter of serious concern and asked for an independent performance audit of NPCIL's cost structure.