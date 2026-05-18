NPR offers buyouts to 300 newsroom staff after $8 million loss

NPR faces layoffs unless 30 accept

If fewer than 30 employees take the buyout by May 26, layoffs are on the table.

While NPR recently raised $113 million through private donations, most of that cash is locked in for tech projects—not daily operations.

The newsroom itself is being reorganized: teams like culture, religion, and education are merging into one society-and-culture desk, while science and climate coverage will be combined too.

Leadership says these moves are about adapting to how people get their news now and keeping NPR's core mission strong, even as they update digital platforms and move toward hybrid work.