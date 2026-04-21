NRI loans: All about this option

Navigating the world of loans can be tricky, especially for non-resident Indians (NRIs) looking to invest in India. With a slew of options available, it's important to know the different types of loans, their eligibility criteria, and interest rates. This guide provides a comprehensive overview of NRI loan options in India, making it easier for you to make informed decisions.

#1 Types of NRI loans available NRIs have a number of loan options to choose from in India. Home loans are quite popular among those looking to invest in property back home. Personal loans are also available for NRIs looking to meet immediate financial needs without collateral. Education loans can help fund studies in India or abroad. Each loan type comes with its own set of terms and conditions, tailored to meet different needs.

#2 Eligibility criteria for NRIs Eligibility criteria for NRI loans vary by lender and loan type. Generally, applicants must be Indian citizens or persons of Indian origin living abroad. Proof of income through foreign employment or business is usually required. Some lenders may also ask for collateral or guarantors based in India. Understanding these requirements helps streamline the application process.

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#3 Interest rates on NRI loans Interest rates on NRI loans differ according to the type of loan and the lender's policies. Home loan rates generally range between 7% and 9%, while personal loans may have higher rates owing to their unsecured nature. Education loan rates are usually lower, falling between 8% and 10%. Comparing rates from different lenders is key to finding the best deal.

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