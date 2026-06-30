NRIs nearly double Indian demat accounts while investments barely grow

NRI demat funds grew just 6%

The total funds in NRI demat accounts grew 6% in the year to May 2026, a sharp drop from previous years.

Tough KYC rules (think lots of paperwork), global uncertainty, and weaker Indian markets are making NRIs hesitate.

On the bright side, digital platforms like Zerodha and Rupeeflo are making it easier to get started, so there's hope for a smoother ride ahead.