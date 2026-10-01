NSE 500 suffers as 350 stocks slide over 2 months
The NSE 500 index just went through a rough patch, with 350 stocks dropping over the last two months.
Rising oil prices and high US bond yields are the main culprits, leading to losses ranging from 18% all the way up to a steep 64%.
HEG Advanced Materials took the biggest hit, while Zee Entertainment and PB Fintech also saw major drops.
Foreign investors pulled out ₹25,662cr
It wasn't just individual stocks: whole sectors like power, finance, and real estate felt the pressure too.
Godrej Properties came under pressure, and companies like HEG Advanced Materials, Zee Entertainment, PB Fintech, India Cements, PFC, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Godrej Consumer Products, Thermax, and KEC International all saw double-digit declines.
Plus, foreign investors pulled out ₹25,662 crore in September alone, making things even shakier for Indian markets.
The Nifty index is now close to its longest losing streak since 2001.