NSE and BSE host Muhurat trading session Sunday November 8
Business
Heads up, market watchers: NSE and BSE are hosting a special Muhurat trading session this Sunday, November 8, from 2:20pm to 3:30pm.
It's timed with Diwali Laxmi Pujan, and Muhurat trading marks the start of the Hindu financial year, so it's seen as a good moment for making those first, symbolic investments.
NSE and BSE session timings, holidays
The action kicks off with a pre-opening session at 2:05pm and a block deal window just before that at 1:50pm
After trading wraps up at 3:30pm there'll be closing and post-closing sessions until 4:00pm
Also worth noting: markets will be closed on November 10 (Diwali-Balipratipada), November 24 (Prakash Gurpurb), and regular weekends.