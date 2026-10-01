NSE gets SEBI nod for corporate bond index futures
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) received a no-objection certificate from SEBI to launch futures contracts tied to a corporate bond index, though it still needs RBI's go-ahead.
If approved, these new products will let investors hedge their bets and manage portfolio risk, all on an exchange-traded platform.
Derivatives key to corporate bond stability
India's corporate bond scene is booming, with outstanding bonds hitting ₹61.05 trillion by August 2026.
But trading can be tricky because there is not much liquidity.
NSE Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan says building a solid derivatives ecosystem is key to making the market stronger and more stable, plus it could get more big players involved.