NSE IPO allotment expected today after 5.71x oversubscription, QIBs 12.68x
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, Tuesday, September 22, 2026, and it's been a hot ticket: oversubscribed 5.71 times.
Retail investors, big institutions, and everyone in between jumped in, with qualified institutional buyers leading the pack at 12.68 times subscription.
BSE listing September 24
NSE's IPO was entirely an offer for sale, with shares set to list on the BSE on September 24.
The gray market hints at a listing price near ₹1,850 per share, about 4% above the top of its price band.
If you applied, you can check your allotment status easily on MUFG Intime India or BSE's website using your PAN or application number.