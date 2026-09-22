NSE IPO allotment today: How to check status online

The NSE IPO's gray market premium (GMP) is currently around 4%, indicating a slight listing gain. However, GMP trends are unofficial and can change before the listing.

The company's shares are expected to debut on the BSE on September 24.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore shares, with no proceeds going to NSE as the money will be paid to selling shareholders after deducting issue-related expenses.