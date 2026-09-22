NSE IPO allotment today: How to check status online
What's the story
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is set to finalize its initial public offering (IPO) allotment today. The ₹22,569 crore issue was subscribed 5.71 times overall, with retail investors subscribing 1.39 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 6.55 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 12.68 times. Investors can check their share allotment status through the NSE website or BSE website later today in the evening.
Market expectations
GMP at 4%
The NSE IPO's gray market premium (GMP) is currently around 4%, indicating a slight listing gain. However, GMP trends are unofficial and can change before the listing.
The company's shares are expected to debut on the BSE on September 24.
The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore shares, with no proceeds going to NSE as the money will be paid to selling shareholders after deducting issue-related expenses.
Verification process
How to check NSE IPO allotment status
Investors can verify their allotment through three platforms: the registrar's website, the NSE website, and the BSE website.
To check on the registrar's site, visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page, select National Stock Exchange of India from a drop-down menu, enter your PAN or application number or DP/Client ID and click submit.
Alternatively, on BSE's site, select Equity under issue type and National Stock Exchange of India from another drop-down menu before entering your details.
Business overview
About NSE and its financial performance
NSE is India's largest stock exchange, with a 93% market share in the cash market, 99.7% in equity futures, and 68.5% in equity options by premium turnover as of June 2026.
The exchange reported revenue from operations of ₹16,601 crore for FY26, down 3.1% from ₹17,141 crore in FY25.
Its profit after tax also fell to ₹10,302 crore from ₹12,188 crore during this period.