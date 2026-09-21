NSE IPO gives retail investors record ₹7,800cr allocation, bids ₹11,000cr
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just made history with its IPO, giving retail investors a record a little over ₹7,800 crore slice, more than any Indian IPO before.
Retail bidders showed up in a big way, putting in nearly ₹11,000 crore worth of bids by Monday, easily outpacing the shares set aside for them.
Offer raised ₹22,560cr, India's 2nd-biggest IPO
A lot of this excitement comes from NSE's unique setup: about 2.3 lakh regular shareholders already own most of the company.
Even with this massive allocation, it was still only the third-highest retail turnout ever for an Indian IPO.
Overall, the offer was oversubscribed six times and raised around ₹22,560 crore, making it India's second-biggest IPO after Hyundai Motor India's October 2024 IPO.
NSE shares are set to start trading on September 24, 2026, on the Bombay Stock Exchange.