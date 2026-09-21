NSE IPO gives retail investors record ₹7,800cr allocation, bids ₹11,000cr

A lot of this excitement comes from NSE's unique setup: about 2.3 lakh regular shareholders already own most of the company.

Even with this massive allocation, it was still only the third-highest retail turnout ever for an Indian IPO.

Overall, the offer was oversubscribed six times and raised around ₹22,560 crore, making it India's second-biggest IPO after Hyundai Motor India's October 2024 IPO.

NSE shares are set to start trading on September 24, 2026, on the Bombay Stock Exchange.