NSE IPO oversubscribed over 5 times, raises ₹22,568.94cr in India
Business
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) just wrapped up its IPO, and it was a huge hit: investors bid for over five times the shares available.
With bids coming in for 505.81 million shares (compared to just 88.64 million on offer), this became India's second-biggest IPO since 2024, raising a hefty ₹22,568.94 crore.
NSE IPO: Institutions 12.68x retail 1.39x
Institutional investors were all in, oversubscribing their shares by 12.68 times. Non-institutional investors also joined the rush, especially those putting in larger bids.
Retail investors jumped in strongly on the last day and ended up oversubscribing their portion by 1.39 times, a good sign for NSE as it steps onto the stock market stage after finally clearing regulatory hurdles earlier this year.