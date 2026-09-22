NSE IPO yields nearly ₹10,918.6cr to Catamaran and Premji Invest
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is going public soon, and it's turning into a windfall for some of India's top business names.
Narayana Murthy and Azim Premji's family offices, Catamaran and Premji Invest, stand to gain nearly ₹10,918.6 crore at the IPO price of ₹1,785 per share.
Big investors like Radhakishan Damani are also holding onto their shares as the exchange prepares for one of the year's most anticipated listings.
Premji Invest fund owns 5.82cr shares
Premji Invest's PI Opportunities Fund I, its holding vehicle, owns 5.82 crore shares valued at ₹10,231.6 crore, while Damani's stake is worth about ₹6,856 crore.
Some major players like Tiger Global and 360 ONE aren't selling either, but Aranda Investments and Mahagony are partially cashing out while keeping a good chunk invested.
The NSE IPO is ₹22,561 crore overall, at the upper end of the price band, at ₹1,785 a share.