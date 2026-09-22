NSE IPO yields nearly ₹10,918.6cr to Catamaran and Premji Invest

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is going public soon, and it's turning into a windfall for some of India's top business names.

Narayana Murthy and Azim Premji's family offices, Catamaran and Premji Invest, stand to gain nearly ₹10,918.6 crore at the IPO price of ₹1,785 per share.

Big investors like Radhakishan Damani are also holding onto their shares as the exchange prepares for one of the year's most anticipated listings.