NSE launches electronic gold receipts for digital gold ownership Business May 04, 2026

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just rolled out Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), making it easier to buy and own gold without actually handling the metal.

These EGRs are basically digital slips that prove you own real gold stored safely in Securities and Exchange Board of India-approved vaults.

The goal? To make gold trading more transparent, efficient, and hassle-free for everyone.