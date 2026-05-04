NSE launches electronic gold receipts for digital gold ownership
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just rolled out Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), making it easier to buy and own gold without actually handling the metal.
These EGRs are basically digital slips that prove you own real gold stored safely in Securities and Exchange Board of India-approved vaults.
The goal? To make gold trading more transparent, efficient, and hassle-free for everyone.
NSE CEO Chauhan calls EGRs game-changer
NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan called this launch a game-changer, comparing it to when shares went digital back in the 1990s.
With the first EGR already issued for a 1,000-gram gold bar, NSE hopes this tech upgrade will boost trust and make gold a more accessible non-financial asset, whether you're an investor or just curious about owning some bling digitally.