NSE launches live EGR trading after successful May 16 test
Business
National Stock Exchange (NSE) just rolled out live trading for Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), basically, digital versions of real gold.
The idea is to make gold trading more transparent and efficient, and help set fairer prices for the yellow metal.
This follows a successful test run on May 16.
NSE aims for nearly 120 centers
The launch has solid support from traders and partners, with collection centers already open in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.
NSE isn't stopping there: it's about to add centers in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru soon, aiming for nearly 120 locations across India to make organized gold trading easier everywhere.