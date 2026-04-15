NSE loses 3.5 million active investor accounts in fiscal 2026
Business
The NSE just had its biggest drop in active investors in three years, losing 3.5 million accounts in fiscal 2026.
Most of this came from popular discount brokers like Zerodha, Angel One, and Upstox, as more people pulled out of the market.
NSE decline tied to discount brokers
Active investor numbers fell by 7% to 45.8 million, with more than 70% of the decline linked to those three major brokers.
It was not just them: firms like Mirae Asset Capital Markets, HDFC Securities, and Sharekhan also saw big losses.
The main reasons? More market ups and downs lately, tighter rules on derivatives trading, and less-active retail investors choosing to leave.