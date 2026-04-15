NSE loses 3.5 million active investor accounts in fiscal 2026

NSE decline tied to discount brokers

Active investor numbers fell by 7% to 45.8 million, with more than 70% of the decline linked to those three major brokers.

It was not just them: firms like Mirae Asset Capital Markets, HDFC Securities, and Sharekhan also saw big losses.

The main reasons? More market ups and downs lately, tighter rules on derivatives trading, and less-active retail investors choosing to leave.