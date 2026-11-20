NSE overtakes Nasdaq, HKEX to become world's fifth-largest exchange
What's the story
India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) has surpassed Nasdaq and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) to become the world's fifth-largest publicly listed stock exchange operator. Shares of the exchange climbed 2.8% on Friday to touch an intraday peak of ₹2,251 apiece on the BSE, pushing its market capitalization to nearly $60 billion.
Market performance
NSE's market cap at ₹5,54,499 crore
The NSE's market capitalization stood at ₹5,54,499 crore ($59.65 billion) on Friday.
The value surpassed the ₹5 lakh crore mark earlier this week amid renewed investor interest in large-cap companies.
The surge in share price has also made NSE India's ninth-largest listed company by market capitalization, overtaking Kotak Mahindra Bank (₹5.03 lakh crore) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (₹5.15 lakh crore).
Share performance
NSE shares gain nearly 26% so far this month
The NSE's shares rose by 2.8% to hit an intraday high of ₹2,251 apiece on the BSE. This comes after a three-session rally where NSE shares gained 8%.
The stock has risen nearly 26% so far this month, outperforming the benchmark Sensex, which has gained 10% during the same period.
Profitability comparison
NSE's operating EBITDA margin at upper end of global range
NSE's operating EBITDA margin of 66.9% is at the upper end of the 53-80% range of the five largest listed exchange operators across the world.
This high level of profitability further strengthens NSE's position in the global market, making it a strong competitor to other major stock exchanges around the world.