NSE set to launch IPO, holds roughly half unlisted volume
The National Stock Exchange of India, or NSE, is about to launch its IPO, and that is a big deal for anyone interested in stocks.
NSE currently accounts for roughly half of the trading volume in India's unlisted shares market, according to an estimate by trading platform UnlistedZone, but once it goes public, trading in these unlisted shares could slow down as platforms look for their next move.
3A Capital Services founder cautions investors
With the NSE stepping into the spotlight, Shah, Founder, 3A Capital Services, which operates a platform for dealing in unlisted shares, thinks attention might shift toward smaller companies with typically less financial disclosure and thinner liquidity.
While unlisted shares can offer great returns, they also come with risks, so ultimately, entry timing and valuations are critical.