NSE shares list at ₹1,800, just 0.8% above IPO price

The NSE made its debut with a market capitalization of over ₹4.45 lakh crore, which is significantly higher than the ₹1.33 lakh crore market cap of BSE.

The company's IPO was launched earlier this month to raise ₹22,562 crore entirely through an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore shares by existing shareholders.

Notably, none of the IPO proceeds will go to NSE as they will be received by selling shareholders.