NSE shares list at ₹1,800, just 0.8% above IPO price
What's the story
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has made its much-anticipated market debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The shares were listed at ₹1,800 each, a mere 0.8% premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹1,785 per share. The listing comes after a long regulatory journey for the company and marks it as India's second-listed stock exchange.
Market capitalization
NSE's market cap surpasses ₹4.45 lakh crore
The NSE made its debut with a market capitalization of over ₹4.45 lakh crore, which is significantly higher than the ₹1.33 lakh crore market cap of BSE.
The company's IPO was launched earlier this month to raise ₹22,562 crore entirely through an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore shares by existing shareholders.
Notably, none of the IPO proceeds will go to NSE as they will be received by selling shareholders.
Share details
IPO raised ₹22,562 crore
The NSE's shares were offered at a price band of ₹1,700-₹1,785 per share. Given the lot size of eight shares, the minimum retail application amount comes to ₹14,280.
The stock exchange had raised ₹6,746 crore from over 150 anchor investors just a day before its IPO opened for public bidding.