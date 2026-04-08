NSE starts IPO preparation, engages 20 bankers for Sebi filing

NSE paid ₹1,300cr, eyes $1.5bn-$2.5bn IPO

After settling a major dispute with Sebi earlier this year, paying ₹1,300 crore over an old scandal, NSE is back on track for what could be one of India's biggest IPOs ever, possibly raising $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion.

This move comes as other big names like Jio Platforms and Flipkart also eye listings, making 2026 a pretty exciting year for India's stock market scene.