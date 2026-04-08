NSE starts IPO preparation, engages 20 bankers for Sebi filing
Business
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has officially started prepping for its long-awaited IPO.
It has brought together 20 investment bankers to draft the offer documents and is aiming to file with Sebi by June or early July 2026.
If you're a retail shareholder, expect a heads-up by the end of April about joining in.
NSE paid ₹1,300cr, eyes $1.5bn-$2.5bn IPO
After settling a major dispute with Sebi earlier this year, paying ₹1,300 crore over an old scandal, NSE is back on track for what could be one of India's biggest IPOs ever, possibly raising $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion.
This move comes as other big names like Jio Platforms and Flipkart also eye listings, making 2026 a pretty exciting year for India's stock market scene.