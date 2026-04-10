NSE to enable nanosecond acknowledgments in cash and equity derivatives
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is rolling out nanosecond-level order acknowledgments across its cash and equity derivatives markets by April 11, 2026.
That means orders will be acknowledged almost instantly, way faster than the old 100-microsecond system, making trading smoother and more transparent for traders and market participants.
NSE upgrade adds real time tracking
This upgrade is part of a bigger tech push that started last year with currency and commodity derivatives.
Now, traders can track their orders in real time and manage risks better, all while enjoying a secure, disruption-free experience thanks to new encryption.
With this move, NSE stands out globally for speed—great news if you're into high-frequency trading or just want a more reliable market.