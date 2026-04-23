NSE to launch liquidity enhancement scheme for Brent crude futures

MCX dominates non-farm futures market

Right now, MCX pretty much owns the non-farm futures market, holding more than 99% market share.

NSE, while newer in commodities (since 2018), already dominates equity futures and just launched Brent futures on April 13, 2026.

With this new scheme, allowed for up to three years under SEBI rules, NSE is clearly aiming to shake up the competition and give traders more choices.