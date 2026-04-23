NSE to launch liquidity enhancement scheme for Brent crude futures
Business
NSE plans to roll out a Liquidity Enhancement Scheme (LES) for the Brent crude futures contract, hoping to make trading smoother and attract more action.
In talks to appoint select brokerage firms, the exchange plans to kick this off in the next two to three weeks.
It's part of NSE's bigger goal to offer more diverse products and ramp up trading volumes.
MCX dominates non-farm futures market
Right now, MCX pretty much owns the non-farm futures market, holding more than 99% market share.
NSE, while newer in commodities (since 2018), already dominates equity futures and just launched Brent futures on April 13, 2026.
With this new scheme, allowed for up to three years under SEBI rules, NSE is clearly aiming to shake up the competition and give traders more choices.