NSE to list September 24 after ₹22,569cr IPO valuing ₹4.42Lcr
NSE is going public on September 24, after wrapping up its IPO that raised a hefty ₹22,569 crore and valued the exchange at about ₹4.42 lakh crore.
Most of NSE's money comes from options trading, almost 60%, but new SEBI rules are making this a tougher game.
NSE FY26 revenue and profit declines
Because NSE leans so heavily on options trading, it's seen its revenue dip by 3.15% and profits drop 15.47% in FY26, with its share of options turnover falling sharply as BSE steps up competition.
Still, NSE remains a giant in cash equities (93% market share) and equity futures, and it's working to boost income from colocation, connectivity, data and index licensing.
The IPO is priced high, 42.9 times FY26 earnings, so trading activity, regulatory stability and continued market participation will be key for future growth.