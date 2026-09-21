NSE to list September 24 after ₹22,569cr IPO valuing ₹4.42Lcr

Because NSE leans so heavily on options trading, it's seen its revenue dip by 3.15% and profits drop 15.47% in FY26, with its share of options turnover falling sharply as BSE steps up competition.

Still, NSE remains a giant in cash equities (93% market share) and equity futures, and it's working to boost income from colocation, connectivity, data and index licensing.

The IPO is priced high, 42.9 times FY26 earnings, so trading activity, regulatory stability and continued market participation will be key for future growth.