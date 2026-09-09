NSE to slash IPO price range to ₹1,700-1,785

At the upper end of the new price range, a 5.5% stake sale would raise some ₹24,300 crore.

This is lower than Hyundai Motor India's record ₹27,900 crore raised in 2024 through India's largest-ever IPO.

The revised valuation for NSE would be as much as ₹4.42 lakh crore, down from a previously targeted ₹5.26 lakh crore.