NSE to split pre-open session into 2 order phases
Business
Starting Monday, September 7, the NSE is shaking up its pre-open session.
The order-entry window will now have two phases: from 9:00 to 9:05am you can place or change any order (limit or market orders), but from 9:05 to 9:10am only limit orders are allowed.
Market orders get blocked.
Opening price set 9:10 to 9:12
Order matching and trade confirmation will happen right after, between 9:10 and 9:12am setting the day's opening price.
There is also a short buffer until regular trading begins at 9:15am.
The goal? Smoother trading and clearer price discovery for everyone jumping into the market.