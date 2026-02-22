NSE to upgrade system speed, can process 100 million transactions/2nd
Starting April 11, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will slash its system response time from microseconds to nanoseconds.
That means trades will go through almost instantly, letting NSE process up to 100 million transactions every second—way more than before.
Speed is key for around half of all orders
With around half of all orders placed algorithmically, speed is everything.
This upgrade should make prices more accurate, help trades execute faster, and keep NSE competitive with top global exchanges.
As NSE's MD Ashishkumar Chauhan puts it: "Your speed is going to increase manifold—almost 1,000 times."
New products in the pipeline
NSE isn't stopping at just faster tech—they're also rolling out new products like gold and electricity futures, plus contracts for difference (CFDs).
All of this aims to give traders more options and keep the exchange ahead in a fast-changing market.