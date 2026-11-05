NSE's Ashish Chauhan urges retail investor protection and easy-to-understand products
Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), is pushing for easy-to-understand financial products so India's 137 million retail investors can actually invest, not just speculate.
He's also concerned about people getting misled by financial influencers and says protecting everyday investors should be a top priority.
NSE uses T+1 and electronic trading
Chauhan highlighted that strong investor safety and good corporate governance are key if we want India's growing savings to actually help the economy.
He pointed out how NSE is using new tech, like faster T+1 settlements and electronic trading, to make markets more accessible.
The launch of electronic gold receipts even lets you buy and sell gold just like stocks, making things a lot more convenient for regular folks.