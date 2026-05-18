NTPC crosses 90 GW capacity after Patratu 800 MW test

NTPC aims 149 GW by 2032

Looking forward, NTPC wants to ramp up to 149 GW by 2032, and it is putting a lot of focus on renewables, aiming for 60 GW from sources like solar and wind.

In FY26 alone, it added over 5,000 MW of green energy.

It is also exploring cool tech like green hydrogen, battery storage, and waste-to-energy projects for cleaner power in the future.