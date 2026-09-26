Why NTPC has joined hands with France's EDF
What's the story
State-owned power giant NTPC has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with EDF Power Solutions India, a subsidiary of French electricity company Electricite de France (EDF). The partnership, which was finalized yesterday, will focus on developing pumped storage and hydropower projects in India and neighboring countries. The JV will operate with a 50:50 equity share between NTPC and EDF.
Partnership goals
JV aims to support India's pumped storage project capacity
The strategic partnership between NTPC and EDF Power Solutions aims to create an innovative industrial company that will develop, build, and operate low-carbon power plants.
The two companies plan to use their respective expertise in providing tailor-made solutions for decarbonization and global performance of electrical systems.
This is in line with India's ambitious target of achieving 100 GW installed capacity of pumped storage projects by 2036.
Nuclear collaboration
Broader discussions on nuclear energy cooperation with France
The JV agreement comes as part of broader discussions between India and France on deepening cooperation in non-fossil fuel sources, including nuclear power.
In April 2026, NTPC and EDF had signed a Non-Binding MoU to explore cooperation in developing new nuclear power projects in India.
The MoU provided a framework for joint feasibility assessments and collaborations on various aspects of potential projects.
Market impact
Major impact on India's renewable energy market
The JV between NTPC and EDF Power Solutions India is expected to have a major impact on India's renewable energy market.
The two companies plan to leverage their expertise and resources to drive innovation and promote environmental stewardship.
This partnership is a big step toward achieving India's renewable energy goals and reducing its carbon footprint.