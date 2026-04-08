NTPC, EDF sign MoU to explore nuclear projects in India
Business
NTPC, India's big state-owned power company, just signed a memorandum of understanding with France's EDF to explore building nuclear power projects here.
They will be checking out EDF's advanced reactor technology, looking for ways to localize it in India, and figuring out whether it makes sense economically.
The plan also covers picking project sites, setting up training programs, and offering technical support.
NTPC targets 149GW by 2032
This move fits right into NTPC's goal of going greener and boosting India's energy security.
The company is aiming high: from over 89 gigawatts now to 149 gigawatts by 2032, with a big chunk (60 gigawatts) coming from renewables.