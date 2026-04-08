NTPC, EDF sign MoU to explore nuclear projects in India Business Apr 08, 2026

NTPC, India's big state-owned power company, just signed a memorandum of understanding with France's EDF to explore building nuclear power projects here.

They will be checking out EDF's advanced reactor technology, looking for ways to localize it in India, and figuring out whether it makes sense economically.

The plan also covers picking project sites, setting up training programs, and offering technical support.