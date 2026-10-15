NTPC to invest ₹150000cr with Rosatom for 6 reactors
Business
NTPC is planning to invest a massive ₹1.5 trillion with Russian energy giant Rosatom to build six new nuclear reactors.
This move is part of a bigger India-Russia deal from 2014, aiming for a total of 12 reactors.
Right now, two reactors are already running at Kudankulam, and four more are being built.
NTPC targets 30GW nuclear capacity 2047
These new VVER-1000 reactors will add 6,000 MW to India's power grid: think cleaner energy and less pollution.
NTPC wants to hit 30 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, with possible sites in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.
Plus, NTPC has teamed up with France's EDF to push nuclear technology further as part of India's long-term clean energy plans.