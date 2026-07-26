NTPC to raise ₹12,000cr via NCDs
What's the story
State-run power giant NTPC has announced its plan to raise up to ₹12,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company's Board of Directors approved the proposal at a meeting on Friday. The NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches via private placement in the domestic market.
Issuance specifics
Issuance period and other details
The issuance period for these NCDs will start from the date of passing a special resolution until one year or the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in FY 2027-28, whichever is earlier.
The size, tenor, listing details (BSE/NSE), coupon/interest rate, security if any, and other applicable details will be decided at the time of issue of each tranche/series.
Performance review
Operational and financial performance
In its latest filing, NTPC has shared its operational and financial highlights for the April-June quarter.
The company's group installed capacity increased to 90,904 MW as of June 30 from 82,646 MW a year ago.
The commercial power generation also rose to 93.63 billion units (BU) in this quarter from last year's 91.06 BU during the same period.
Financial stability
PLF at coal-based plants
NTPC maintained a plant load factor (PLF) of 76.71% at coal-based plants in the quarter, up from last year's 75.16%.
The all-India PLF was 70.32% at coal-based plants in Q1.
The average tariff for the quarter stood at ₹4.86 per unit, marginally lower than last year's ₹4.87 per unit during the same period.