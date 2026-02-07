India to cut tariff on these US food products

India has announced plans to cut or eliminate tariffs on a range of US food and agricultural products. The move is expected to make several American imports more affordable for Indian consumers. The products include dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

Tariff reduction US to reduce tariffs on Indian goods Under the interim agreement, the US has agreed to cut tariffs on Indian goods from a hefty 50% to a more reasonable 18%. The higher duties were imposed after trade talks stalled, with 25% of the tariffs introduced in August when Washington accused New Delhi of supporting Russia's war efforts against Ukraine through oil purchases.

Trade barriers India to address non-tariff barriers affecting US exports As part of the agreement, India has agreed to tackle long-standing non-tariff barriers affecting US exports. These include medical devices, information and communication technology goods, and food and agricultural products. The two countries also plan to establish rules of origin so that trade benefits primarily accrue to India and the US.

Export benefits Reciprocal tariff rate on Indian-origin goods On its part, the US has agreed to impose a reciprocal tariff rate of 18% on Indian-origin goods. This includes textiles, apparel, leather and footwear, plastics, chemicals, home decor items and certain machinery. If the interim agreement is successfully concluded, Washington will also lift reciprocal tariffs on a broader range of Indian exports such as generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds as well as aircraft parts.

