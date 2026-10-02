Nuvama sees tier-two IT outpacing larger peers in Q2FY27

Tier-two IT companies are expected to beat the growth of their larger competitors in Q2FY27, according to a Nuvama report.

Persistent Systems is leading the pack with a projected 6.5% jump this quarter, while Mphasis and Hexaware are also looking strong at 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively.

Even with global tensions and the rise of generative AI shaking things up, demand stayed steady until September before dipping just a bit.