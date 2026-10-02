Nuvama sees tier-two IT outpacing larger peers in Q2FY27
Business
Tier-two IT companies are expected to beat the growth of their larger competitors in Q2FY27, according to a Nuvama report.
Persistent Systems is leading the pack with a projected 6.5% jump this quarter, while Mphasis and Hexaware are also looking strong at 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively.
Even with global tensions and the rise of generative AI shaking things up, demand stayed steady until September before dipping just a bit.
IT index down 26% Nuvama upbeat
The overall IT index took a hit, down 26% over the past nine months, mainly because of Gen-AI disruptions and issues in the Gulf region.
Still, Nuvama remains upbeat about where the sector is headed long-term, expecting companies to talk more about these challenges during earnings season.