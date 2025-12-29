NVIDIA's $20B deal gives Groq employees, investors hefty returns

NVIDIA recently signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Groq, an up-and-coming AI chipmaker. The deal is valued at approximately $20 billion. Although no equity is changing hands in the transaction, Groq's shareholders will still receive substantial payouts tied to this valuation. This unusual structure is part of a recent trend among big AI companies looking to avoid antitrust issues.

Leadership shift Groq's leadership transition and employee payouts Under the terms of the deal, Groq's CEO Jonathan Ross and President Sunny Madra will move to NVIDIA. Meanwhile, Groq will continue its operations as a standalone company under new CEO Simon Edwards (previously CFO). Most of Groq's shareholders are expected to receive per-share distributions tied to the $20 billion valuation. About 85% of these will be paid upfront, with another 10% due mid-year 2026 and the remaining by year-end.

Employee integration NVIDIA to absorb Groq's workforce NVIDIA will absorb around 90% of Groq's employees, who will be compensated in cash for all their vested shares. Their unvested shares will be compensated at the $20 billion valuation, but through NVIDIA stock on a vesting schedule. About 50 employees will have their entire stock packages accelerated and paid out in cash. The remaining Groq employees will also get compensation for vested shares and an economic participation package in the ongoing company.

Market strategy NVIDIA's strategic move amid rising competition NVIDIA's decision to acquire a nonexclusive license from Groq has sparked speculation. The company dominates AI computing with its GPUs, which are all-purpose AI chips used for training and running models. However, competitors like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services have started developing their own custom AI chips. This deal indicates NVIDIA's recognition of potential competitive threats in the future and its intention to stay ahead of them.