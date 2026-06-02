NVIDIA accelerates H-1B hiring, landing about 1,200 certifications H1 FY26
Business
NVIDIA is stepping up its H-1B hiring, landing about 1,200 certifications during the first two quarters of fiscal 2026, even as tech giants like Google and Amazon pull back.
The company's move stands out at a time when many others are slowing down on international tech recruitment.
Engineers nearly ₹3.75cr, PMs over ₹4.6cr
NVIDIA isn't just hiring more people; they're paying top rupees, too. Software engineers can make nearly ₹3.75 crore a year, with AI researchers and architects earning even higher salaries.
Product managers and directors go beyond ₹4.6 crore annually. CEO Jensen Huang often credits immigrant talent for NVIDIA's rise, and these bold moves show they're serious about leading the AI race worldwide.