NVIDIA accelerates H-1B hiring, landing about 1,200 certifications H1 FY26 Business Jun 02, 2026

NVIDIA is stepping up its H-1B hiring, landing about 1,200 certifications during the first two quarters of fiscal 2026, even as tech giants like Google and Amazon pull back.

The company's move stands out at a time when many others are slowing down on international tech recruitment.