NVIDIA has bought Intel shares worth $5B

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:56 pm Dec 29, 202507:56 pm

What's the story

NVIDIA has acquired a $5 billion stake in Intel, as per a filing by the US semiconductor company. The deal was first announced back in September, with NVIDIA agreeing to pay $23.28 per share for Intel's common stock. This strategic move is seen as a major financial boost for Intel, after years of challenges and costly production capacity expansions that have strained its finances.