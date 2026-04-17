NVIDIA AI models spur quantum computing stocks, Axgate jumps 141%
Business
Quantum computing stocks just got a major boost thanks to NVIDIA's new AI models built for quantum tech.
Investors are jumping in, with South Korea's ICTK and Axgate seeing huge gains. Axgate alone shot up 141% in one week.
The buzz feels a lot like the excitement around recent AI breakthroughs.
Quantum computing market to exceed $11B
The quantum computing market is set to explode: from $1.7 billion in 2024 to over $11 billion by 2030.
Big money from both private investors and governments is flowing in, especially as companies mix traditional GPUs with quantum processors for faster, smarter tech.
Names like China's GuoChuang Software and Japan's Fixstars are also riding this wave, showing just how fast this space is heating up.