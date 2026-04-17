NVIDIA AI models spur quantum computing stocks, Axgate jumps 141%

Quantum computing market to exceed $11B

The quantum computing market is set to explode: from $1.7 billion in 2024 to over $11 billion by 2030.

Big money from both private investors and governments is flowing in, especially as companies mix traditional GPUs with quantum processors for faster, smarter tech.

Names like China's GuoChuang Software and Japan's Fixstars are also riding this wave, showing just how fast this space is heating up.