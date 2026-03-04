NVIDIA, Amazon ask Dubai teams to work from home
NVIDIA and Amazon have asked their Dubai teams to work from home after recent US-Israel military action against Iran.
NVIDIA has shut its Dubai office for now, while Amazon told corporate staff across the Middle East to stay remote—both moves are about keeping people safe as things heat up in the region.
Crisis team stepping in to support affected employees
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang shared that their crisis team is stepping in to support affected employees and their families, especially with around 6,000 staffers based in Israel.
Amazon instructed all of its corporate employees in the Middle East to work remotely; the company operates corporate offices, warehouses and data centers across the region.