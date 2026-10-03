NVIDIA nears historic $6 trillion market valuation milestone
What's the story
NVIDIA Corporation's shares reached an intraday high for the first time since May, before paring those gains and closing just shy of a record. The world's most valuable public company saw its stock rise by as much as 3% on Friday, hitting an intraday record and closing up 1.3%, just below its May peak. This comes after a two-month selloff that had erased over $1 trillion from its market value.
Market trends
AI demand and buyback boost NVIDIA's stock
The recent stock rally has been fueled by optimism that AI agents, such as Meta's Muse, could increase semiconductor demand.
This was further bolstered by NVIDIA's announcement on Monday of a record $150 billion increase in its buyback plan.
Despite the volatility in AI market sentiment over infrastructure spending and safety risks, NVIDIA remains resilient with a new double-layered AI security system to prevent potential misuse of its technology.
Financial growth
NVIDIA approaches $6 trillion market cap milestone
NVIDIA's shares have surged nearly 25% this year, marking its fourth consecutive year of double-digit returns.
The company's market cap now stands at about $5.6 trillion, just under $400 billion away from becoming the first company in history to reach a staggering $6 trillion valuation.
This financial growth highlights NVIDIA's dominance in the semiconductor industry and its pivotal role in shaping the future of AI technology.