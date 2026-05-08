NVIDIA gets a five-year option to buy up to 30 million shares of IREN

NVIDIA backs AI data center firm IREN in $2B deal

By Mudit Dube 01:35 pm May 08, 202601:35 pm

What's the story

Data center operator IREN has partnered with semiconductor giant NVIDIA to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of the latter's DSX-branded infrastructure designs. The collaboration is aimed at supporting artificial intelligence (AI) workloads across IREN's global data center facilities. As part of the deal, NVIDIA will invest up to $2.1 billion in IREN and get a five-year option to buy up to 30 million shares of its ordinary stock at an exercise price of $70 per share.